Far Cry 4 Season Pass offers new missions and PvP mode

The days when you could just buy a game safe in the knowledge that you were getting all of that game are long gone. Now big games are routinely carved up into increasingly Byzantine packages of pre-order bonuses and day one DLC. In which spirit Ubisoft has released details of the Far Cry 4 season pass, which will include an exclusive launch-day mission, a new PvP multiplayer mode, five missions with Hurk, and maybe even a Yeti or two.

The season pass will go for $30 and include the following:

The Syringe – Available from launch exclusively for Season Pass holders, players must keep a rare and potent recipe from falling into the hands of Pagan Min’s forces. Playable in single-player and co-op, players will need to ensure that he does not use its devastating effects on the rebel forces.

– Available from launch exclusively for Season Pass holders, players must keep a rare and potent recipe from falling into the hands of Pagan Min’s forces. Playable in single-player and co-op, players will need to ensure that he does not use its devastating effects on the rebel forces. Escape from Durgesh Prison – Ajay and Hurk have been rounded up and tortured in Yuma’s prison. Team up with a friend to escape and survive the hostile lands of Pagan Min’s Kyrat.

– Ajay and Hurk have been rounded up and tortured in Yuma’s prison. Team up with a friend to escape and survive the hostile lands of Pagan Min’s Kyrat. Hurk Deluxe Pack – Five missions, playable in single-player and co-op, including Yak Farm, Blood Ruby and Hurk’s Redemption are available. Access an arsenal of new weapons including a harpoon gun for Hurk.

– Five missions, playable in single-player and co-op, including Yak Farm, Blood Ruby and Hurk’s Redemption are available. Access an arsenal of new weapons including a harpoon gun for Hurk. Overrun – Team up as Rakshasa or Golden Path in this PvP mode and control a series of neutral locations across Kyrat’s countryside to protect them from being overrun by your opponents.

– Team up as Rakshasa or Golden Path in this PvP mode and control a series of neutral locations across Kyrat’s countryside to protect them from being overrun by your opponents. Valley of the Yetis – Ajay’s helicopter has crashed on an unforgiving Himalayan ridge. Explore the frozen landscape and find tools to upgrade your camp and protect it from a dangerous cult when night falls. With single-player and co-op options, players will not be alone, but in the darkest caves players will have more to fear than just the cult as the yetis await their prey…

It looks to be a fair chunk of content, but it's a fair chunk of change for an up-front DLC purchase, too—even at a 20 percent discount off the combined, separate purchase prices. The game and the pass are also available in an all-in-one Far Cry Gold Edition, but at $90 there's no further discount for getting it that way.

Far Cry 4 comes out on November 18.