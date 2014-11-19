Far Cry 4 gameplay video: max settings at 60 fps on LPC

Far Cry 4 came out today and while we don't have our full review quite yet, we do have a reprehensibly powerful computer with a hunger for gorgeous games at high frame rates. We loaded it onto the LPC, cranked all the settings to max—which in this case was the "Nvidia" setting—and recorded some sweet, 1080p 60 fps goodness straight from the hills of Kyrat.

It's worth noting that, even on a monster like the Large Pixel Collider, we were only able to record a consistent 60 frames per second at 1920x1080 resolution and with anti-aliasing set to SMAA.

