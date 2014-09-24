Fifa 15: max settings at 2560x1440 on LPC

Fifa 15 is out on PC today, and the good news is that rather than the half-assed port of the PS3/Xbox 360 version we got last time, this year's game uses the same Ignite Engine that powers the PS4/Xbox One version. That ought to mean improved animation and physics, glossier than ever presentation, and 1080p at 60 fps performance if your rig can run it. Which our in-house supercomputer, the Large Pixel Collider, of course can.

For this video I cranked the res up to 2560x1440, set the rendering quality to High and MSAA to 4x, making the spectacle of Arsenal beating Spurs look, somehow, even prettier. Our review of Fifa 15 will go live tomorrow. (Let's hope that this sort of bug isn't commonplace.) In the meantime, enjoy seeing the beautiful game looking as beautiful as cutting edge computer components will currently allow. Football!

