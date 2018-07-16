Fallout: Atlanta mod brings quests, NPCs, and a new casino to the post-apocalypse

Eight years since release, a host of neat player-made mods have kept Fallout: New Vegas players flocking back to the Mojave Wasteland. To this end, Fallout: Atlanta is a work-in-progress project that brings The Big Peach, the Hollywood of the South, or, as Usher calls it, A-Town to the post-apocalypse. It's been in the works since 2016, and has now launched its Alpha Update 0.25—marking the end of a short hiatus.

At present, Fallout: Atlanta comes with new NPCs, new dialogue, new quests, new vendors, new building interiors—some of which have been custom-built, says creator lolpop109, such as supermarkets and a subway system—new textures, new weapons, new items and a new casino.

Accessible via a trap door behind the Goodsprings gas station, lolpop109 plans to eventually create a more lore-friendly way/believable/physically possible way of transporting players to ATL—"probably a caravan from the Mojave Outpost."

A blurb on the project's Nexus Mods page reads: "Welcome to Atlanta The trading hub of the south and one of the 'must visit cites' in post-apocalyptic america 2280… There's plenty to see and there plenty to do in one of America's most culturally rich cities.

"Explore the likes of The World of Nuka Cola and the Super Duper theme park. Take a trip to the memorial park or even take a boat ride down the Chattahoochee River. You won't struggle for a place to stay either, with rooms available at Peachtree Towers and The Marquis Hotel."

In this dev blog, posted today, creator lolpop109 says they're working on a new showcase trailer. In the meantime, here's an early pre-alpha short that was published a couple of years back:

And here are some screens:

Fallout: Atlanta is without a hard release date, but more information can be found on its Nexus Mods page.