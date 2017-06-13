Fallout: The Frontier trailer shows more of the ambitious New Vegas mod

Fallout: The Frontier is an absurdly ambitious mod for Fallout: New Vegas that’s been in development for three years. The team has put out a new trailer to show off some of the progress that they’ve made, and it’s looking impressive.

Frontier takes place in Portland, Oregon, in a space the size of the Mojave Desert. Like New Vegas, it’s a place of warring factions like the Legion and NCR, as well as the Scavengers, but unlike New Vegas is has working vehicles, aerial dog fights, harsher weather, trapping and hunting, and sprawling battles.

Though it’s a work-in-progress, it looks like it’s nearing completion. Scripting needs the most work, according the the team’s progress tracker, but overall it’s nearly 75 percent done.

I keep trying to get back into Fallout 4 so I can finish off all the DLC that I keep forgetting about, but now I might just wait until this is finished and jump back into New Vegas instead.