Fall Guys made a full live-action Christmas ad to promote a free in-game costume

Fall Guys has been a massive success for developer Mediatonic, selling over ten million copies on PC alone. So it's perhaps unsurprising the team would want to thank their community before the year is out. Instead of just announcing a Christmassy freebie and calling it a day, the Fall Guys team and publisher Devolver Digital went all-out and created a two-minute live action Christmas ad, which leads to the big reveal of a free in-game Santa costume for all players.

The ad itself is definitely something to behold, featuring a life-sized Fall Guy with animated eyes who's looking forward to Christmas a lot, but who can't quite suppress their Fall Guy instincts, including making a grab for something even just vaguely crown-shaped and bullying a snowman outside. It's a really well-produced short and yes, there is a happy end for the poor Guy.