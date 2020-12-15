Fall Guys Season 3 patch notes detail new levels and features ahead of tomorrow's launch

Fall Guys, the popular multiplayer videogame featuring guys (or beans?) who fall, kicks off its Season 3 proceedings tomorrow in the form of Winter Knockout. It'll bring some substantial new features to the game, not least seven new levels, which will no doubt have their fair share of slippery ice. It'll bring Ringus Dingus too, who looks unpleasant in a cute way.

In a tweet thread for the patch notes, publisher Devolver Digital listed each of the new levels. I'll post all that below, but generally you should expect some nice twists on some of the formulas already established. My favourite is 'Pegwin Pursuit', which is all about chasing a pewgin and keeping it as your team's score racks up.

Crown Ranks will be introduced: the crowns you obtain will now go towards a ranking, with various "exclusive rewards" unlocked along the way. Graphics are improved in some areas, and there's a Private Streamer Lobby that's accessible by invitation only, which is in Early Access.

Here are all the notes:

New Levels

Tundra Run: Dodge snowballs, punchers and flippers in a mad dash to the finish line!

Freezy Peak: Use blizzard fans and flippers to ascend the peak in the most epic race Round yet!

Ski Fall: Traverse a giant ice slide and dive through bronze, silver and gold rings to score points and qualify!

Pegwin Pursuit: Chase down and keep hold of the Pegwin to score points for your team!

Snowy Scrap: Roll your team’s Snowball over snow patches to make it larger! Last team to hit 100% are eliminated!

Thin Ice: A spiritual successor to Hex-a-gone where players must traverse layers of breakable ice to avoid falling into the slime. Last bean remaining wins!

Roll Off: A Final round variant of Roll Out with added rising slime to make things interesting. Get grabbing!

Features

Crown Ranks! Now the crowns you’ve won will help you climb through the ranks and unlock exclusive rewards.

Stay up-to-date on Fall Guys news and announcements with the new in-game Bulletin feature.

You can now link your Amazon Prime account to Fall Guys for exclusive in-game rewards.

The Show Selector will have a clear indicator for when new shows are available.

Improved in-game messaging for various errors and connectivity dialogs.

Improved performance and visuals of transparency effect when Fall Guys are occluded by geometry.

[Steam Only] Early Access release of Private Streamer Lobbies is now available! This is invitation-only for now, and requires 40-60 players to start a custom match.

[PS4] The camera sensitivity slider has more degrees of freedom

Bugfixes:

Fall Mountain: improved the issue where grabbing the crown sometimes does not end the level. We will monitor this fix through launch!

Royal Fumble: invisible platform has been removed.

Perfect Match: fixed issue with spawning next to the spinner.

Physics: Fixed ball objects being jittery or non-responsive in levels like Hoarders.

Item Shop: Fixed certain items not coming into the store.

Parties: Further improved groups stability in certain cases.

UI: Certain language fonts had missing or corrupt characters.

Show Selector: Searching for multiple shows will now correctly display the show landed on during matchmaking.

Levels: Fixed the Score and Elimination UI in-game on certain levels.

Levels: Bugfixes across most of the rounds.