Explore a future dystopia and a virtual utopia in adventure game State of Mind

Daedalic Entertainment, developer of the upcoming space exploration RPG The Long Journey Home, is announcing a new game called State of Mind at E3. State of Mind is an adventure that takes place in Berlin in the year 2048, a grim future of war, dwindling resources, and government oppression. Things are so bad people have begun abandoning their real lives, digitizing their minds, and transferring themselves into a peaceful virtual utopia called City 5.

The character you play attempts to transfer his mind into that virtual world, but something goes wrong—as things often do when people upload their brains into computers—and you wind up existing in both the real world and City 5 at the same time. You'll attempt to find your family as well as reunite your physical self with your fractured virtual one.

According to Daedalic, the transhumanist adventure will let you play as multiple characters, and will provide about 20 hours of playtime. There aren't a whole lot of story details at this point, but I'm guessing the virtual world might not be quite the utopia it seems: we all know you just can't trust cities that have numbers instead of names.

State of Mind is built in Unreal 4, and I'm very much digging the art style, which combines realistic-looking locations with low-poly characters. Below, you can feast your eyes on more screenshots of the game's locations, characters, and a little bit of UI.

It's planned to be released in early 2017, but in the meantime you can visit the official site.