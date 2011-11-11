Exclusive reveal of the new M.M.O. 7 gaming mouse from Madcatz

Building off the massive popularity of the Cyborg R.A.T. 7 (PC Gamer's highest-scored mouse ever at 98%), Madcatz gave us—and sister mag Maximum PC—an exclusive peak at the newest addition to the R.A.T. family: the M.M.O. 7.

While the one I put my hands on was a pre-production model (the finalized mouse should be available in late-December), it looks and feels pretty damn sweet. The M.M.O. 7's aimed at—you guessed it—the MMO gang. As such, there's a programmable mini-thumb stick on the side, as well as a plethora of extra buttons peppered along the chassis, all programmable and within easy reach of the fingers. Other than the added buttons, the construction is mostly identical to the R.A.T 7, so the mouse should be equally as customizable as its sibling (allowing folks to tweak the size of chassis accordingly to fit their mitts).

Pricing on the M.M.O. 7 is undetermined as of now, but we'll keep you updated as more info comes in. In the meantime, check out the pics below (revealed for the first time ever), and let us know what you think. As for me, I can't wait to give it a test-run in non-MMO games such as Skyrim and Batman: Arkham City. The more buttons on my mouse, the better!