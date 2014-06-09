Popular

Evolve E3 trailer gets down and dirty with a brand-new Cthulhu-esque monster

By

Turtle Rock Studios unveiled an all-new Evolve gameplay trailer at Microsoft's E3 presser, complete with a never-before-seen glowing-eyed electro-squid monster that could have come straight out the Lovecraft mythos.

The Evolve trailer that made its debut at E3 earlier today didn't show off much we haven't already seen: four characters, four classes – Assault, Trapper, Medic and Support – hunting down a monster. Oh, yes, the monster: I'm pretty sure that's new. It's basically a cross between a Xenomorph, a robotic squid and a flying elephant that tosses around some kind of space-lightning for good measure. That could be a bit of a problem for our daring team of Squido-morph-ephant hunters.

Not much else to see or say, except that according to the little blurb thing at the bottom of the screen, there will be both a beta test and DLC, but they'll both be exclusive and/or first, as the case may be, for the Xbox One. Not surprising, perhaps, but still disappointing.

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
