Epic loot giveaway: win a gaming merch bundle

It's the fourth and penultimate reveal day for our big Bundle Stars Christmas giveaway. Our final prize package includes a $2000 mystery game bundle, a GTX 1070, a bundle of Razer peripherals and now... an enormous box of SEGA, Fallout 4 and Dishonored 2 merch worth $250.

Here is the full list of included prizes.

SEGA Mega Drive (aka Genesis) Classic Game Console (80 built-in games)

Sonic The Hedgehog Japanese Logo Messenger Bag

Atari Flashback 7 Classic Game Console (101 built-in games)

Fallout 4 Nuka Cola T-shirt

Fallout 4 Pop Figures; Super Mutant, Power Armour, Deathclaw and Feral Ghoul

Fallout 4 Vault Boy Bobble Head Figure

Fallout 4 Soundtrack Audio CD

Fallout 4 Nuka Cola Bottle Opener

Fallout 4 Button Badges

Fallout Monopoly Board Game

The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim soundtrack Audio CD

The Elder Scrolls: Online Button Badges

Dishonored 2 t-shirt

Dishonored 2 coffee cup

Only one person can win all this, but you can improve your chances by visiting back each day to enter. On December 28 the final winner will be randomly selected. Follow the instructions in the widget below for a chance to take the prize—you have five days to enter. Good luck!