Enter the Gungeon brings a surplus of guns in April

Enter the Gungeon is a cool looking rogue-like with lots of guns. Last time we checked in with studio Dodge Roll there were 175 guns in total, with more coming after launch. It's hard to argue that there isn't already enough guns in Enter the Gungeon, but hey: we'll know for sure soon, because the official release date has been confirmed for April 5.

What else does the game have? 190 items, "impregnable dungeons", two-player cooperative play, a weapon that can kill the past and, most excitingly, sharks. There's also a brand new trailer embedded below, for your convenience, and why not check out Tom Marks chatting with the dev team.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian Editor. He loves masochistic platformers but lacks the skill and grace to complete them. He has four broken keyboards hidden under his desk, filed between an emergency six-pack of Reschs and five years worth of XXL promotional t-shirts. He stares out the window a lot.
