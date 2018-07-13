Enter the Gungeon: Advanced Gungeons & Draguns expansion will finally arrive next week

The free Enter the Gungeon expansion Advanced Gungeons & Draguns was announced in August 2017 and was expected to be out in the fall of that year. That was a little optimistic, as it turns out, but today developer Dodge Roll announced that it will be out on all platforms on July 19.

The massive free expansion Advanced Gungeons & Draguns hits Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on July 19! [pending console approvals] pic.twitter.com/qZoColzp6bJuly 13, 2018

"Advanced Gungeons & Draguns includes hundreds of new rooms with dozens of new weapons, items, enemies, and ammo types," the studio said on Twitter. "Hundreds of new, wild synergies. More generous drops rates. Slide over tables and coffins. Lots more…"

The original expansion announcement has more about what's coming: "The focus of the update is on community requested changes, quality of life and convenience features, hundreds of new and substantially more powerful synergies, a bunch of new guns and items, and getting revenge on the Gungeon’s most hated resident, our new boss. Of course there will also be new rooms, npcs, secrets, and a new mini-boss," Dodge Roll explained. "Our primary focus was to make the Gungeon a more generous place, while retaining options, for players who really engage with the difficulty of the game."

"If you tried Gungeon in the past and found it too hard, too stingy, or too slow- this update will be the version for you. If you liked it just the way it was, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered as well."

As we learned in April, the update will deliver The Exotic, a weapon inspired by the infamous Destiny rocket launcher Gjallarhorn. "Though this gun was built unimaginably far away, it seems it was destined to eventually find its way to the Gungeon," The Exotic's Ammonomicon entry says.

Dodge Roll said in the initial announcement that details about the changes coming in Advanced Gungeons & Draguns will be revealed closer to the release of the update, so we should see something of that nature coming soon. While you wait, enjoy this video of an Enter the Gungeon speedrunner getting absolutely demolished by the RNG gods at the recent SGDQ.