Elden Ring will appear at Taipei Game Show next month

The next From Software game has been shrouded in secrecy since E3 2019.

Announced at E3 2019, Elden Ring is probably From Software's most ambitious RPG: not only is it a collaboration with Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin, but it's also the studio's first foray into a more sprawling open world format. As a result, the hunger for information feels more frenzied than it has for previous From games, but the info drought appears to be drawing to a close.

Elden Ring is appearing at the Taipei Game Show next month as part of Sony's presence. The show takes place between February 6 and 9, and while the game won't be playable on the showroom floor, it's likely we'll get a new trailer at least. 

It's been a long time since we've heard about the game, though Target recently listed a release date of June 30, 2020. While that's far from confirmed, the game has been in development since 2017 (shortly after the final Dark Souls 3 DLC was shipped), and given how quickly From Software pumps out games, it's within the realms of possibility.

