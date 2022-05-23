eBay Plus Weekend returns in 2022: here are the best PC gaming deals

eBay Plus Weekend debuted in Australia last year, and it ended up being a lot better for PC gamers than we ever dared hope. We saw some hugely drastic discounts on Dell gaming monitors, as well as discounts of up to AU$100 on some of the best gaming headsets, keyboards, and mice.

Not too shabby for an online retailer that doesn't exactly specialise in PC gear. We're expecting some decent deals in 2022 as well, with brands like Alienware and Dell likely to sit front and centre. Yes, Dell and Alienware stuff is frequently discounted via Dell's own Australian digital shopfront, but usually, the discounts on eBay are even better.

If last year is any indication, also expect discounts on Razer gear, as well as some other outliers. Gamepads are likely to pop up too, so if you're after either an Xbox or PlayStation controller to use on PC, then you might see one of those discounted by around AU$20.

All appealing news, of course, but you will need to be an eBay Plus member. Thankfully, you can sign-up for a free trial, which lasts for 30 days. Just don't forget to cancel it before the trial period expires. It's not even illegal.

eBay Plus Weekend starts today, May 24, and runs until Sunday, June 5. In other words, it's more of an eBay Plus week rather than weekend, but things not making sense is in keeping with the mystical logic of deals.

Without further ado, here's what we've found so far. Expect more to be added during the course of today, and the rest of the week.

Dell 27 inch gaming monitor | QHD | 165Hz | AU$799 AU$409

eBay and Dell, when combined, often result in ridiculously good deals, and this is no exception if you're after a silky smooth IPS, 1440p, 27 inch monitor with 1ms response time, HDR and G-sync compatibility. Sure, it goes on sale a lot, but this is a very low price indeed. Use the coupon code PWEDELL at checkout.

Dell 34 curved gaming monitor | WQHD | 144Hz | AU$899 AU$554.80

A discount of nearly AU$180 on this wide, curved gaming monitor, which boasts a nice 144Hz refresh rate, HDR 400 and AMD FreeSync Premium. This is a monitor of generous proportions, good for games that support widescreen, or for every day multitasking. Use the code DSLL22 for this price (eBay Plus sub required). If you're not a subscriber, use the code DSLL20 for a slightly higher AU$569.

Alienware 34 (AW3423DW) curved gaming monitor | QD-OLED | 175Hz | AU$2,299 AU$1,793.22

This very highly regarded gaming monitor is an OLED affair with 1440p res, 175Hz refresh rate, and what can only be described as an absolutely rave review by us. The price above is for eBay Plus members and requires the code DSLL22 at checkout; if you're not a member, use DSLL20 for the slightly higher AU$1,839.20.

New Dell 27 curved gaming monitor | QHD | 165Hz | AU$599 AU$379.27

A good, compact (but not too compact) gaming monitor for the rest of us who don't like in mansions. Has a 165Hz refresh rate, a bend, a 1ms response time and 99% sRGB colour. eBay Plus subscribers can the code DSLL22 for the price above; for everyone else, use DSLL20 for a slightly higher AU$389.

Alienware 38 curved (AW3821DW) gaming monitor | QHD | 144Hz | AU$2,499 AU$1,559.02

Another quite dramatic discount on an otherwise very premium piece of kit. This one has HDR600, and Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate certification on an IPS Nano Color display. eBay Plus members can use the code DSLL22 for the price above; everyone else use DSLL20 for the slightly higher AU$1,599.



Samsung 49 inch QLED gaming monitor | QHD | 120Hz | AU$1,799 AU$1,619.10

A monitor so big and wide that you'll need a second monitor to look at a picture of it (unless you own the monitor already!). It's a QLED affair (5120x1440) with a decent refresh rate, given the size, AMD Freesync and HDR1000. Ebay Plus users can use the coupon code PLTTH10 for the price above.

Alienware x14 gaming laptop | i7-12700H | RTX 3050 Ti | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | AU$2,498.75 AU$1,949.02

A good 1080p / 144Hz gaming laptop for a tad under two grand, so long as you're an eBay Plus member and use the coupon code DSLL22. If you're not a member, you can grab it for AU$1,999 using DSLL20.