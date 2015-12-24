Popular

EA says Star Wars Battlefront won't get Force Awakens DLC

By

Starwarsbattlefront 2015-11-17 15-54-05-41

Star Wars: The Force Awakens is a huge hit, and given the proximity of its release to that of Star Wars Battlefront—November 17 for Battlefront, December 18 for TFA—you'd think that some part of the new film would eventually make its way to the game. After all, EA plans to add new weapons, vehicles, heroes and villains through at least four separate expansions, none of which have yet been revealed. Under the circumstances, it's a perfect, and perfectly obvious, tie-in.

Even so, it doesn't look like it's going to happen. The Battle of Jakku DLC connects the game loosely to the film, but that's apparently as close as the two are going to get.

"Our team is focusing on the original trilogy for this release of Star Wars Battlefront," EA wrote in a separate tweet that it posted in reply to multiple inquiries. That could be taken as good news, as it implies that some future edition of Star Wars Battlefront will include material from The Force Awakens. But bear in mind that it could go the other way, too. Angsty Anakin DLC, anyone?

No, probably not.

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
See comments