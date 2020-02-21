Dying Light is free to play this weekend for the first time ever

Techland's zombie survival game Dying Light has been around for five years, and yet somehow in all that time it has never been up for a free weekend on Steam. Weird, right? Or maybe not—lots of games don't offer free weekends, after all. Either way, I think it is a little unusual for a game to have its first free weekend five years after release, but that's what's happening right now.

Until 10 am PT/1 pm ET on February 23, Dying Light is free to play on Steam: Just head over to the Steam page, click the "play now" button, and have at it. If you like it, you can also make it a keeper for 60 percent off, or 67 percent off the Enhanced Edition 5th Anniversary Bundle, which comes with a bunch of DLC.

The free weekend is part of a series of events intended to mark Dying Light's fifth anniversary, which will include various events running between now and March 19, and community rewards including a new weapon blueprint, a "surprise outfit," and a sticky explosive that can be earned by hunting Volatiles, a tough, dangerous kind of zombie that only comes out at night. (I'm assuming that you don't actually have to throw them off of roofs for the kills to count, but I suppose it never hurts to be sure.)

Speaking of Volatiles, yesterday Techland released a new Story Mode option for Dying Light that, among other things, reduces the danger they pose by making the days longer and the nights shorter. They'll still kill you dead—they'll just have less time to do it.