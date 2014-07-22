Dungeon Defenders Eternity bundles game, DLC and new content on Steam

Nearly three years after Dungeon Defenders came to the PC, the "definitive version" of the game is available as Dungeon Defenders Eternity, an all-in-one package offering "previously released material, new content, redesigned gameplay balance and cross-platform play." It is not, however, the sequel, which is still in the works.

A tower defense/RPG hybrid, Dungeon Defenders didn't knock it out of the park in our review, but it was a big success nonetheless, moving more than one million copies across all platforms by early 2012. That was enough to spur a sequel, announced in 2013 , and while work continues on that, developer Trendy Games has made it a little easier to pass the time by bundling up the original with new features, new options and new levels.

"As we get closer to the arrival of Dungeon Defenders 2, we're thrilled to revisit the title that forged the franchise," Darrell Rodriguez, CEO of developer Trendy Entertainment, said in a statement. "Dungeon Defenders Eternity is in many ways a product of our players, built around feedback from fans. Having an open dialog with our fans is core to all our efforts at Trendy, and that same philosophy is being actively applied to our work on the sequel as well."

While it's essentially the same game as the original, it's been "rebuilt from the ground up," with rebalanced heroes, a redesigned loot system and more tools for players to use in defense of their dungeons. It also adds visible armor, a new dashing system, consumable boosters, increased security by way of dedicated servers and four new missions, with more planned as free add-ons in the future.

Dungeon Defenders Eternity is available now from Steam for $15, a launch week promotion of $5 off the regular price. Gamers who already own Dungeon Defenders will get 45 percent off the regular price until September 22, and anyone who buys it will also get exclusive items, titles and pets in Dungeon Defenders 2 when it launches.