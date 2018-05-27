Driving horror game Beware now has a playable demo that looks terrifying

Beware's fresh take on the survival horror genre is that the entire game takes place with you sat behind the wheel of a banged-up car. Enemies skid around its sepia-stained open world, hunting you down and trying to ram you off the road as you piece together bits of information scattered throughout the landscape. It sounds fascinating, and it's just got its first public playable demo.

You can download it here—it's still an early version of the game, so expect bugs, although the visuals are very polished. The demo has one mission, in which you have to follow a mysterious figure on the edge of some woods. If you want to find out more, then players are talking about the mission in more detail in this Reddit thread (only click if you're okay with spoilers).

That thread makes it sound intense, and properly scary. Everyone's talking about the sense of paranoia they're getting from driving around knowing that they could get into a car chase at any moment. The fact that enemies are scarce makes it scarier, too, because it leaves more time to build tension between moments of action.

If you want some gameplay, then watch the five-minute video that YouTube user Ray Fields uploaded below. The lighting looks fantastic, as do the water effects on the windows of your car. I'm really impressed with the visuals overall, and seeing headlights creep into the rear-view mirror seems like it would be genuinely terrifying.

And in case you were wondering, the game was recently renamed Beware—it was previously called Driving Survival, and Joe wrote about it back in 2016. It doesn't yet have a release date.