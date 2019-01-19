Dragon Age: Origins has a huge fan patch that fixes 790 bugs

While we're busy speculating about the next Dragon Age game, the first in the series continues to be modded and tweaked. The Dragon Age: Origins modding community has been hard at work fixing the RPG's bugs and broken bits for years, apparently. A patch of fan fixes is available on Nexus Mods, called Qwinn’s Ultimate DAO Fixpack , that attempts to fix every single bug in scripting, quests, plot, dialogue and more.

The nice thing is that this isn’t a patch that overhauls the game, adding new items and weird new quests. It also doesn’t try to overhaul DAO’s notoriously wonky combat balance, leaving that just as BioWare did. For better or for worse, this is very much the same game that was released—it just, you know, works better. It seems like a must-have for people who loved Dragon Age and want to experience it again. (Or for the first time.)

It does, however, find cut content inside the game’s files and restore that to life. This is content that—for whatever reason, mostly time constraints—the developers at BioWare never found time to implement. Some of that content sounds, frankly, really incredible: You can turn Morrigan in as an apostate. You can show mercy to Mandar Dace in the Dwarven Noble origin story. Alistair can thank you for not making him king. Shale can come rescue you during the Captured! Quest.