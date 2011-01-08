Dragon Age 2 minimum system requirements revealed, The Exiled Prince DLC detailed

Bioware have updated the Dragon Age 2 FAQ to reveal the full minimum and recommended system specs for the game. They've also released details on the first batch of Dragon Age 2 DLC. You'll find the system requirements and detailed of The Exiled Prince below.

The details have appeared on an updated version of the FAQ on the official Dragon Age 2 site , and read as follows:

Minimum:



OS: Windows XP with SP3

OS: Windows Vista with SP2

OS: Windows 7

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo (or equivalent) running at 1.8 GHz or greater

CPU: AMD Athlon 64 X2 (or equivalent) running at 1.8 GHz or greater

RAM: 1 GB (1.5 GB Vista and Windows 7)

Video: Radeon HD 2600 Pro 256 MB

Video: NVIDIA GeForce 7900 GS 256 MB cards

Disc Drive: DVD ROM drive required

Hard Drive: 7 GB

Sound: Direct X 9.0c Compatible Sound Card Windows Experience Index: 4.5

Recommended:



CPU: Intel Core 2 Quad 2.4 GHz Processor or equivalent

CPU: AMD Phenom II X3 Triple core 2.8 GHz or equivalent

RAM: 2GB (4 GB Vista and Windows 7)

Video: ATI 3850 512 MB or greater

Video: NVIDIA 8800GTS 512 MB or greater

DirectX 11: ATI 5850 or greater

DirectX 11: NVIDIA 460 or greater

Bioware have also announced that the first batch of DLC, called the Exiled Prince, will be released shortly after Dragon Age 2, and will contain all of the bonuses that come with the signature edition of the game, which can be pre-ordered for another four days. The Exiled Prince will contain a series of special in-game weapons and items including a bow, a magic blade, a shield and a mage's staff. The pack will also contain an extra playable character with his own missions, who is revealed in the Exiled Prince trailer to be an archer called Sebastian, out to avenge the death of his family.

