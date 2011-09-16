Dragon Age 2: Mark of the Assassin DLC announced, out next month

An invitation, an ambush, a mysterious jewel to steal, that's the set up for the new slice of Dragon Age 2 DLC, which looks like a high fantasy heist movie set in the Free Marches. We'll get to team up with a new character, an elf voiced by Felicia Day, writer and star of the guild, and star of the upcoming Dragon Age web series . All the details we know so far come from the trailer above, from Gametrailers , which shows new monsters, environments and an army of Orlesian Chevaliers. Mark of the Assassin is out on October 11.