Dota 2 coming "soon" via improved Steam download system

Valve detailed their plans for an improved download system for Steam over the weekend in a post on Steam , saying that "soon, Dota 2 will be delivered using it." When Dota 2 was announced last October, Valve slated it for release this year. Since then there's been very little information beyond the impressive character art , but we may see a lot more shortly. Valve are listed to show an unnamed strategy game at Gamescom next month, and developer IceFrog has said in a Q&A that at some stage "there will certainly be an opportunity to get involved with beta testing Dota 2." We'll have to wait and see what Valve show in Cologne on August 17.