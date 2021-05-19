Don't expect any new Hollow Knight: Silksong news at E3 this year

In an effort not to keep fans in suspense, Team Cherry's Director of Marketing and PR, Matthew 'Leth' Griffin, recently announced on the Hollow Knight Discord that no new Hollow Knight: Silksong announcements or blog posts were planned for this year's E3.

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

E3 is still recognised as the gaming event many studios save their announcements for and expectations tend to be high, Griffin telling people to just not hold their breath should take some pressure off both the team and the waiting fans.

The last thing we heard of Silksong's development came from an exclusive article in Edge Magazine's February 2021 issue. In it, game designer William Pellen and animator Ari Gibson talked about how a completely new environment to play in was the better option for Hornet, whose adventure was originally meant to be a DLC Hollow Knight.

"The core of the world is mainly a reflection of Hornet: her fighting is so fast, and she's so competent, that it changes the way enemies need to be designed, and her nature as a character is echoed in the way the world is set up."

It also led to the design of plenty of traps for Silksong's new world Pharloom, as well as enemies that are out to surprise you. Even the way Hornet heals makes significant changes to how the game feels to play, but Silksong is still supposed to feel 'comparable' in difficulty to Hollow Knight.

With an all-new world, a different heroine, and snappier fighting, it's easy to see how much there is for Team Cherry to do. Hollow Knight's huge success and the expectation it's created for a sequel likely also play into the decision to not give away too much, too early. In the end, Hollow Knight lives off its sense of mystery.