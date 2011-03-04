DICE on the decline of PC gaming: "Bullshit." Battlefield 3 will give "extra love" to the PC community

DICE general manager, Karl Magnus Troedsson has been talking about DICE's focus on the PC version of Battlefield 3, saying that he feels DICE neglected the PC while they were building the first Frostbite Engine and making Battlefield: Bad Company. He also confirms that the PC will get "the same post-launch campaign" as the consoles in terms of downloadable content, unlike Battlefield: Bad Company 2.

Troedsson told Shacknews that he "felt that we had, maybe, set PC aside a bit too much. I've said this publicly before, we were very unhappy that we were not able to get a PC version out of Battlefield: Bad Company. It was down to sheer manpower, or lack thereof. We felt that we couldn't just bring out the Frostbite engine, and bring the game to consoles, and get the PC version out. We just failed there. It's something that we regret but it was a pure fact that we were faced upon."

"Now it's Battlefield 3 and we thought, "Now it's time to give some extra love to the PC community." But also, we strongly believe in PC gaming. Two years ago, maybe one year ago, people talked about "the decline of PC gaming." Or "the death of PC gaming." These kind of words were thrown around and, honestly, that's bullshit."

Troedsson went on to apologise for not bringing the Battlefield: Bad Company 2 Onslaught DLC to PC, adding that Battlefield 3 PC is "definitely going to get the same post-launch campaign or whatever we do." The PC version looks as thought it might just live up to expectations. Check out the amazing first in-game footage, and our first impressions of Battlefield 3 for more.