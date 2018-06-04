Devil May Cry 5 domain name registered

On New Year's Eve last year, esteemed game designer Hideaki Itsuno apologised for failing to release a game in 2017. Work on his latest project, he said, was however "under climax."

Having directed Devil May Cry 2, 3, and 4, could his incoming game be Devil May Cry 5? The domain name DevilMayCry5.com has now been registered by an unknown company.

As unearthed by the DMC Discord (via Resetera), Japanese internet company Onamae tied itself to the domain on May 17, 2018. And while this doesn't confirm anything officially, it's worth noting that Capcom has used the same registrar to file Monsterhunterworld.com and Residentevil7.com respectively in the past.

As reported by Gematsu, it appears DevilMayCry6, 8 and 9 are also registered under Onamae—and the domain name Residentevil2.com was updated on April 22, 2018. Capcom has owned the latter since the game's release in 1997, but this might reflect its much-anticipated remake. We've reached out to Capcom on all of that and will update as and when we hear back.

