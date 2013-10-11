Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director's Cut pricing announced, is cheaper if you already own the game

Deus Ex: Human Revolution's Director's Cut will be with us in just under two weeks, and it sounds like a significant augmentation to the game. But one thing Square Enix had kept hidden away in their top secret HQ was how much it would cost for people who already owned the original version. Worryingly, we didn't even know if there would be any concessions to early adopters. Now we do, and there will.

Here's the pricing structure that's been announced :



New purchase (if you don't already have the game): £12.99/€19.99/$19.99

Own the basic game (with no DLC): £6.99/€7.99/$9.99

Own the game and Missing Link DLC: £3.49/€3.99/$4.99

That's great news, especially with this new version addressing some of DX:HR's few criticisms. This director's cut tweaks the boss fight, AI and graphics, adds a New Game+ option, developer commentary mode, and a making-of video. You also get all previous DLC, including Missing Link, bundled with it.

It's such a good move from SE, that I might join Adam Jensen in doing a little dance.

DX:HR - Director's Cut is out October 25th.