Where to repair damaged telescopes in Fortnite

Another round of Fortnite challenges have dropped, and players have a new opportunity to earn some bonus XP to help boost their season 6 battle pass. There's the usual assortment of damage and collection challenges, but one quest will have you scouring the map to repair damaged telescopes.

Unfortunately, most of the telescopes are pretty spread out from one another, so we've done the searching for you and laid out every telescope location. Read on for where to repair damaged telescopes.

One quick tip: You'll probably want to do this in Team Rumble mode, which automatically gives you 100+ metal. To repair a telescope you'll need at least 20 metal.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Damaged telescope locations

Damaged telescope location: East of Craggy Cliffs, on the hill west of that broadcast station.

Damaged telescope location 2: On the hill northeast of the bridge connecting the Dirty Docks region to the Colossal Crop region.

Damaged telescope location 3: On the mountain peak southeast of Retail Row.

Damaged telescope location 4: The southeast hills facing the ocean on the southeast mountain. You can probably get telescope 3 and 4 in the same run.

Damaged telescope location 5: West of Misty Meadows on a small hill.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

