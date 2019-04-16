How to earn Destiny 2's Arbalest, the final Season of the Drifter exotic weapon

I hope your allergies aren't playing up, because Destiny 2's latest event just dumped a crapton of greenery over the tower. The arrival of the The Revelry, which is themed around the start of spring, also signals the return of a new but familiar PvE mode, plus additional rewards. Of those, the most enticing is Arbalest, an exotic kinetic linear fusion rifle (the first of its kind, no less) and the final exotic of Season of the Drifter. But don't worry, getting your hands on it isn't reliant on RNG. During The Revelry, you'll be able to pick it up in no time by replaying the Verdant Forest PvE mode and completing some attached bounties.

Hand over 300 Reveler's Essence to Eva Levante (who's located near Ikora Rey in the Tower social space), and the weapon is yours. But first: what is Reveler's Essence and how can you earn it? It's pretty straightforward, but just in case, here's everything you need to know about getting Arbalest as quickly as possible.

Begin the Revelry questline

Do this by talking to Eva Levante at the Tower. She'll give you a buff tonic and 50 Reveler's Essence to spend on a buff of your choosing. Buff tonics give you a significant stat increase for use in the Verdant Forest and elsewhere. You'll get to pick from a melee recharge buff, a grenade recharge buff, or a class ability recharge buff. Slot it in to get access to your first Verdant Garden bounty.

Now, just finish a run of the Verdant Garden by queuing up from the Tower map screen, and return to Eva once the job is done.

Complete daily Verdant Garden bounties

Each bounty rewards 25 Reveler's Essence. Almost all of the bounties are easy to complete just from playing Verdant Garden (branches cleared, bosses killed, final hits, etc.), so you won't even need to mess with your preferred loadout. We cleared 25 branches and killed five bosses on my first run and I haven't played much in a month, so expect to do just fine.

If you stick to bounties, you'll need to complete a total of 12, assuming you don't spend any Reveler's Essence elsewhere. That's just over two days of finishing every daily bounty, but chances are you'll find enough Reveler's Essence to get the Arbalest in two days along the way. But you'll likely need more time to get the Arbalest anyway. Just be sure to sit on 300 Reveler's Essence to make it easier later on.

Finish the Party Hard triumph

But simply having enough Reveler's Essence won't cut it. You'll need to earn the Party Hard triumph too, which requires completing 7 of the 10 Revelry triumphs.

Spring Cleaning- Clear 50 Verdant Forest branches

Verdant Light- Competitive: Generate 200 Orbs of Light in Gambit or Crucible

Verdant Light - Cooperative: Generate 200 Orbs of Light in Strikes or raids

Verdant Light - Events: Generate 200 Orbs of Light in the Verdant Forest or any Black Armory forge

Spring Hunt - Defeat at least three bosses in a single run of the Verdant Forest

Budding Fashion - Defeat 20 bosses while wearing at least four pieces of Revelry armor

Super Celebratory - Defeat 150 enemies with Supers

Fireworks! - Get 100 grenade kills in Crucible, Gambit, and Strikes

Melee Mayhem - Get 100 melee kills in Crucible, Gambit, and Strikes

A Bountiful Spring - Complete 50 daily and weekly bounties for Eva

As long as you're playing a lot of Destiny 2 while the event is active, you'll likely earn these triumphs naturally, but be sure to check in and see where you need to focus your energy.

Revelry ends May 7, so get started sooner than later unless you want to rely on RNG for the Arbalest, and none of us want that.