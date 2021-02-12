Dell's End of Summer Sale has some big discounts on gaming laptops and monitors

The end of summer can be a slightly deflating period if you happen to like the heat. Or it can be a welcome occasion, if you happen to dislike it: what better reason to stay indoors than cold weather? Wherever you fall on that spectrum, one thing is certain: there is never a good reason not to have a sale. And as far as Dell is concerned, the end of summer is as good a time to have a sale as any.

Hence it's new sale, the End of Summer Sale, which is offering some pretty neat discounts on gaming laptops, desktop PCs and monitors. Of course, rarely a week goes by when Dell isn't having a sale, but there are some pretty good discounts here especially if you're after stuff that usually costs an arm and a leg.

For example, this Alienware Aurora desktop usually goes for AU$5,699 and the specs are solid: an RTX 3070, i7-10700KF, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. At the moment you can save AU$1,493.55 on that price, bringing it down to AU$4,205.47.

Or, if you're after a gaming laptop with an RTX 2080 Super inside, this Alienware M15 R3 is currently AU$4,339, which is AU$1,860 cheaper than its usual RRP. In addition to that GPU it boasts an i9-10950HK, 32GB RAM, a 1TB SSD and a 15.6 inch 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Here are some other highlights:

Alienware M17 R3 | i7-10875H | RTX 2080 Super | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD | AU$4,059 (usually AU$5,799)

While this may at first glance appear to be a better priced (and larger) alternative to the M15 above, you're getting a slight downgrade in the CPU department, though the 1080p display boasts a blistering 300Hz refresh rate. Via Dell.

Dell G5 15 | i7-10750H | RTX 2070 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | AU$2,159 (usually AU$2,699)

A little over two grand for this 15.6 inch 1080p gaming laptop, which boasts a 144Hz refresh rate. This is great value for these specs, and the form factor of these G5s make them good all-rounders, too. Via Dell.View Deal

Dell 27 Curved gaming monitor | AU$299.24 (usually AU$399)

Just under AU$100 off this 1080p workhorse. Yeah, it's curved: that's either what you want or not. But it's still good value if you're after a cheap monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate. If you're after something smaller and less curved with the same specs, this Dell 24 is currently AU$224.25, down from AU$299. Via Dell.View Deal

Alienware 25 gaming monitor | AU$839.30 (usually AU$1,199)

If refresh rate and response time are of the utmost importance to you, this is worth investigation: it's a 1080p 25 inch display with a frankly-ridiculous 360Hz refresh rate (via DisplayPort - HDMI supports 240Hz). Via Dell.View Deal

There's a lot more where those came from: check out the Dell End of Summer Sale here.