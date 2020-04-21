Popular

Death Stranding has been delayed on PC until July

By

The deliveries will have to wait for an extra month.

(Image credit: Kojima Productions)

If you've been waiting for a delivery from Sam Porter Bridges, you're going to have to wait a wee while longer. Death Stranding won't be coming to PC in June, but it's only been delayed by a month. 

Like a lot of studios, Kojima Productions has recently switched to working from home, which has affected development of the PC port. To give the team more development time, the release date has been pushed back to July 14. 

We're still waiting on the port's system requirements and details on other PC-specific features, though we can—not surprisingly—expect higher frame rates and a few other bells and whistles. We do know you'll be able to stick a Half-Life headcrab on your noggin, so there's that.

Fraser Brown
Fraser is the sole inhabitant of PC Gamer's mythical Scottish office, conveniently located in his flat. He spends most of his time wrangling the news, but sometimes he sneaks off to write lots of words about strategy games.
See comments