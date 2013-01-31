Dead Space 3 trailer shows story setup, slimy monster throat

It's bedlam in Dead Space 3. Besides magical space rocks driving everyone crazy, we have to contend with freaking out our buddies with fits of hysteria and ex-Genesis drummers . And, as this latest trailer for Visceral's survival-shooter shows, our reasons for descending to Tau Volantis go out the airlock the moment the first squelching croak is heard from a Necromorph abomination.

Also, getting shoved down the stinking gullet of a giant pile of flesh and tentacles is a perfect opportunity for hero Isaac Clarke to reflect on the life choices he's made to reach this point.

Dead Space 3 is out on February 5. We don't yet know how it'll run on PC, but don't expect much in the way of platform-specific features .