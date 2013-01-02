Dead Space 3 trailer recaps story and Marker lore

Maybe "What Went Wrong: The Trailer" is a better preface for Dead Space 3's video summary of Isaac Clarke's encounters with the mysterious Marker structures. Sure, an artifact of limitless energy and potential may be an excellent sci-fi conversation piece for the living room, but the way it turns anyone near it into something resembling exploded watermelon is a bit of a problem, and nicely dovetails the series into the horror category. We hope Dead Space 3 and its new co-op mode live up to the franchise's existing marriage of screams and space, but we'll find out for sure when it releases February 5.