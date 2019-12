EA are doing their press conference right now, and they've just revealed that Dead Space 2 will be out early next year. It'll launch on the 25th January in the US and the 28th of January in the EU. We saw more zero-G flying, scary bio-matter growing on a ship and spitting out flying bombs, and we heard Isaac talk. He isn't supposed to talk! What happened to being the strong, silent, kill you with laser beams type?