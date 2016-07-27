Dead Rising 4 dev diary assures us that Frank West is a cool guy

Dead Rising is all about mowing down undead in the most spectacular ways possible, and the forthcoming fourth instalment is no exception. As a means to ensure this, Dead Rising 4 is returning to Willamette, in particular the large shopping mall which featured in earlier games. Since every object is a weapon in Dead Rising 4, this means you can use novelty swords and even post boxes, if you want.

The dev diary below is all about setting the scene, while ensuring us that protagonist Frank West is a very cool, mean, zombie-killing kinda guy. The game will hit the Microsoft Store on December 6, while a remaster of the original game is also slated for later this year.