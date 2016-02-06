Dead by Daylight is an asymmetrical slasher horror

Dead by Daylight is a horror game, if you hadn't guessed. It's a horror game that pits a bunch of paranormal and, well, not normal exactly movie monsters against a gaggle of regular humans. It's an asymmetrical multiplayer game, basically, where one player takes the role of the murderer, and four others play as the (possible) survivors. If it sounds a lot like that Kickstarted Friday the 13th game, that's because it seems a lot like that Kickstarted Friday the 13th game, but there are a few wrinkles that should set it apart.

Wrinkle the first is its differing perspectives. The player roleplaying as the monster will view the game in first-person, while their huntees will be blessed with a third-person view, presumably so they can see if something's about to stab them in the back. Wrinkle the second is the assortment of monsters, ranging from human-ish slasher villains to supernatural entities. Another wrinkle is that it's being made by Naughty Bear and Wet developers Behaviour Interactive (and published by Payday devs Starbreeze).

You'd probably forgotten all about Naughty Bear and Wet. Sorry.

Dead by Daylight does sound intriguing. It will feature procedurally generated environments, unlockable abilities, and various equipment and environmental objects you can use to slow down or escape from your potential killer. There's no footage, and no screenshots yet for the "coming soon" game, but here's a Steam page and a developer diary: