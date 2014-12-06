Day of the Tentacle Special Edition announced

The 'Playstation Experience' is a thing going on right now, and Tim Schafer was there showing off a new trailer for Grim Fandango Remastered. You'll find that below, but he also has some more exciting news to impart: Double Fine are remastering Day of the Tentacle as well. No real details about that yet, but it's going by the name Day of the Tentacle: Special Edition, and it will coming to PC and Playstation 4. Not bad for numbers 1 and 2 in our 25 Best Adventure Games.

Schafer also revealed a date for Grim Fandango Remastered, which will be coming to PC, Mac and Linux (oh and PS4 and Vita) on the 27th January. A new trailer, below, shows the extent to which it's been lovingly restored. New lighting! Higher-res textures! Hopefully better controls! It does look quite nice.