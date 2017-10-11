Day of Infamy's free weekend starts tomorrow

If you've never got round to WW2 multiplayer shooter Day of Infamy, or just fancy trying a new game without shelling out a penny, then you're in luck. It's having a free long weekend that starts tomorrow and lasts until Monday.

Why should you care? Well, because it's pretty darn good. It's a standalone rework of Insurgency, the teamwork-focused FPS that satisfied our itchy trigger fingers in 2014. Infamy came out this March and offers crosshair-less, class-based trench warfare with artillery strikes and objective-based maps. You can read Tyler's impressions of it here.

It's double XP throughout the weekend, so new players should unlock new classes quickly. The free trial also coincides with the release of a new map, Brittany, and a new tutorial mission.

It's currently £14.99/$19.99 on Steam, which is where you'll want to go for the free weekend.