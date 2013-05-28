Darkwood trailer delivers top-down scares from the atmospheric horror roguelike

Welcome to the twisted world of horror game crowdfunding, where a developer's most effective method for raising money is to scare the living bejesus out of their potential audience. Which explains this second chilling look at Darkwood , the top-down horror roguelike that's currently raising funds through IndieGoGo . At least they were sensible enough to stop the video from autoplaying on the funding page.

Developer Acid Wizard describes the game as: "A top-down, oldschool, sandbox survival horror set in a procedurally generated, open world. It features RPG and roguelike elements, with intense combat and a eerie atmosphere." From the released footage, it seems somewhat reminiscent of the excellent Teleglitch , albeit with the action slowed to an effective and tension-stretching crawl, and the previewed item interactions hinting at a far more versatile tool system.

Darkwood has raised just over $27,000 of its needed $40,000 total, with 9 days to go before funding closes. The game's also looking for votes on Steam Greenlight .

And if those four minutes of atmospheric chills weren't enough for you, here's an earlier video:

Thanks, VG247 .