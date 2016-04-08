Dark Souls 3 Steam preloads are now live

Praise the sun (and your nearest data center)! The Steam preload for Dark Souls 3 is now live, a few convenient days ahead of it's April 12th release. If you bought the game already, the preload option should be available, but if not, a quick restart ought to bring it around. The download clocks in just under 20GB, 5GB of which I presume is reserved for storing tears and moon-landing lore theories.

Typically, we're not the kind of crew to recommend preordering games, but I absolutely loved Dark Souls 3 (read my review to see why) and legendary Dark Souls modder Durante also gave the port a thumbs up. So if you were on the fence, now's the time to get off it so as to ensure Monday evening isn't spent watching a progress bar inch forward.

In the meantime, why not make plans for your character with our comprehensive starting class guide, and prep for the worst with 10 tips for Dark Souls 3 newcomers.