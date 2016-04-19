Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair is out now

Goodbye, despair, you have been replaced with fatalism. Danganronpa 2 is out now, and the unlucky teens of Hope's Peak Academy have been shipped off to Jabberwock Island for some bonding. But would you believe it, their robotic tormentor Monokuma reappears to get them killing each other again.

Your job is to survive class trials and unravel the secrets behind the latest sadistic murder games. Andy is cooking up the review as we speak, but if it's anything like the first, Spike Chunsoft is onto a winner: vivid characters, quick-fire lawyering minigames and 30 hours of enjoyable silliness. The sequel will cost you £23/$30.

Now that Danganronpa is wrapped up (barring a third game that will release on Japanese consoles this year), we'll need to sit tight to see what else Spike Chunsoft feels like bringing to PC.