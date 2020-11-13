Cyberpunk 2077's fifth Night City Wire episode airs next Thursday

Cyberpunk 2077 may not be coming out next week, but CD Projekt Red isn't leaving us empty-handed. The developers will air the fifth episode of Night City Wire next Thursday, November 19th at 10 am PDT / 6 pm CET / 5 pm GMT.

Night City Wire is essentially a CD Projekt devstream, and this one will dive into the game's soundscape, go in-depth on Johnny "Keanu Reeves" Silverhand and, from the looks of things, let us waggle our arms on a decidedly tame-looking rollercoaster.

Yo, choombas!Get ready for episode 5 of #NightCityWire! We’ll talk about our favourite rockerboy Johnny Silverhand, share a variety of Night City's tunes and a lot more. It's going to be a big one!Save the date: Thursday, Nov 19th, 6PM CETSee you on https://t.co/cBU8yS6pfc! pic.twitter.com/1AW1wUBGVANovember 13, 2020

Choomba (or Chombatta) is apparently the Cyberpunk way of saying 'mate'. It's also a goomba variant in the Mario games.

Last month's Night City Wire was all about retina-burning fashion and a look at Cyberpunk's extensive garage, while Keanu Reeves knocked about on motorbikes for a bit. With Silverhand taking a starring role in next week's show, I wouldn't be shocked if your man made another, more substantial appearance.

November 19th was, notably, yet another of the release dates that Cyberpunk has missed. Last month CDPR delayed the game one final time, pushing it back to December 10th. Reportedly, that delay was to get things ready for the new next-gen consoles—though that didn't stop some unfortunate developers from receiving death threats over the delay.

With under a month to go, CDPR insists the December release date is final, shutting down recent rumours that it would be pushed back even further.