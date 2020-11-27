Cyberpunk 2077's DLC will remain secret until after the game's launch

It's entirely unsurprising that Cyberpunk 2077 will be getting some post-launch DLC. But it'll be a while yet before we hear from any future adventures in Night City, with CD Projekt keeping their plans under wraps until after the game's proper release.

Speaking in an earnings call (handily transcribed by SeekingAlpha), CDPR joint-CEO Adam Kiciński responded to questions regarding the game's inevitable season pass, and when we could expect to hear about post-launch plans.

"The initial plan was to do before release, but after the recent delay, we decided to wait for the release to provide gamers with the game and then start talking about future projects," said Kiciński. "So, after release."

We already know that Cyberpunk will have Witcher 3 levels of post-launch support, with larger story expansions complemented by smaller cosmetics and quest drops. But it's also getting some sort of multiplayer content later down the road—though, from the sounds of things, it won't simply arrive as an update to 2077.

"It’s a separate dedicated production, a big production,” said Kiciński. “We think about it as a standalone product. Obviously, it’s not entirely standalone as it comes from the universe of Cyberpunk and is very much related to the concept of singleplayer Cyberpunk”.

Whatever form multiplayer takes, it's unlikely we'll hear more for a good while yet. Kiciński does note that it's an entirely independent production from 2077 proper, with its own team, and they won't be sharing details on future projects until next March at the earliest.

The call also reiterated that Cyberpunk 2077 is absolutely, for sure, not going to be delayed again before its December 10th release—a date the developers are reportedly still crunching to meet.