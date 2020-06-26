Cyberpunk 2077 – the cheapest way to get it on PC in Australia

Despite (or perhaps because of) several delays, Cyberpunk 2077 is still the most anticipated PC game of 2020. Originally slated for an April release, CD Projekt RED's massive open world RPG is now scheduled to release on November 19, and this time it feels certain to stick to that date.

Not unexpectedly, it looks like Amazon wins the price war at the moment, but probably only if you've got Amazon Prime which comes with free shipping. That said, it's a physical box with a digital code, so there's always the remote chance you won't get the game day one.

Whatever the case, these prices are pretty standard for their respective retailers. They're not likely to change much between now and release, but if they do, we'll update this page accordingly.

The prices below are all pre-order prices.

Amazon - AU$78 (physical box with digital code)

Mighty Ape - AU$79 (physical box with digital code)

Humble Store - AU$89.95 (incl. AU$4.09 store credit)

GOG - AU$89.95

Steam - AU$89.95

EB Games - AU$99.95 (physical box with digital code)

