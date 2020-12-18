How to complete the Space Oddity quest in Cyberpunk 2077

Wondering how to find the Cyberpunk 2077 Space Oddity glitch location? Life in Night City isn't cheap, and while you can wrack up a tidy sum of eddies by completing side missions and doing gigs, you may be wondering the best way to get your hands on some eddies. Of course, we already have a guide on how to make Cyberpunk 2077 money, but if you're after some fast eurodollars, the Space Oddity quest may be the answer you're looking for.

Before we go any further, you should be aware that this seems to be a glitch and could be patched out at any time. If you're interested, read on to find out how to make some quick eddies with the Cyberpunk 2077 Space Oddity painting glitch. Or, y'know, just find out how to complete the quest.

Cyberpunk 2077 Space Oddity quest guide

The glitch basically works by acquiring the Space Oddity painting at the end of this quest. You'll need to have completed the 'Playing for Time' main story quest in Act 2 in order to have access to it. I'd also recommend a level of 20 or higher, though it is doable at lower levels, it's far more tricky.

The Space Oddity quest starts in Rancho Coronado which is located in the Santo Domingo district. Either drive or fast travel to the area marked on the map below. You're looking for a petrol station and as you approach, the Space Oddity mission will be added to your log.

Start off by talking to the bums—there are three of them just around the corner of the building. They'll be acting suspiciously and seem to be in a hurry to get rid of you but when you get the chance, ask them what they've got in the suitcase.

They'll try to put you off but you'll be given a few options to deal with them:

I'll buy it off you

Streetkid: That suitcase is more trouble than it's worth

Give it to me now (Body level 7 or higher)

How did you get it?

I went with the Street Kid option and they handed it over pretty quickly. If you don't want to mess around with small talk though, you can just shoot them to gain access to the laptop behind them. If you go down the peaceful route, they'll also tell you where they found it—on a corpse near some dumpsters around the corner.

Once you have access to the laptop you can hack it if your intelligence is high enough or you can go and investigate the body at the quest marker. Scan the body then pick up the Access Shard before returning to the laptop. Activate the 'launch.exe' on the laptop with the quest marker next to it and your objective will be updated with a new location.

Next is the tricky bit. The drop point is located in the Badlands and you can see the exact location on the map above. Your best bet is to drive here and when you arrive, your objective will be updated yet again and you'll need to deal with seven guards. These guys have sniper rifles and can easily take you out in a couple of shots if your level is too low. One possible way around this is by running them over with your vehicle (thanks to Reddit user thepestiIence for the tip) but even this is tricky because the terrain isn't particularly driver-friendly.

Once all the guards are dead, locate the package and open it to receive the painting. Johnny will appear and talk to you and then the quest will complete.

How to do the Cyberpunk 2077 Space Oddity glitch

With the painting safely in your inventory, head to the nearest Drop Point and sell it for $4000. Now exit the drop point completely. When you interact with it again, you'll be able to buy the painting back for $5. You are now free to sell it back again for another $4000.

It seems that you can do this as many times as you wish or until the Drop Point runs out of money. Just make sure you exit the Drop Point completely each time.