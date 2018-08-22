Cyberpunk 2077 shows off new batch of concept artwork

Update (August 27): Even better than concept art, we now have a 4K Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay video.

Original story: Cyberpunk 2077 dropped a handful of new screenshots at Gamescom yesterday. Developer CD Projekt Red has now shared some new concept artwork.

Similar to the art that surfaced in the immediate wake of E3, these new shots illustrate the beginnings of the FPS/RPG hybrid's E3 trailer—which has now been viewed over 14.7 million times. Cross-check the trailer above with the images below.

First, the jawless makeup-applier.

Second, the robo assassin-types, riding a cab with a bag brimming with weapons.

Third, the bustling street scene.

Fourth, the chap who appears to be committing some sort of remote cyber assassination.

For more Cyberpunk 2077, here's everything we know about CD Projekt's next RPG.