Cyberpunk 2077: Big City Dreams is a digital comic exclusive to GOG

There are Cyberpunk 2077 chairs, graphics cards, consoles and phones, so a digital comic is one of the more conventional products conjured up as part of the marketing barrage.

Cyberpunk 2077: Big City Dreams is exclusive to GOG, and you'll be able to read it from November 19 if you've preordered Cyberpunk 2077. If you buy it on GOG later, you'll still get the comic. Narrative manager Bartosz Sztybor conjured up the words, with art from Filipe Andrade and Alessio Fioriniello.

The 50-page yarn follows Tasha and Mirek, a pair of Night City scavengers. The former wants to become a bigshot gangster, while the latter is content with partying and stealing cyberware.

Tasha and Mirek like to escape the harsh reality of Night City by hanging out in braindances—personal VR worlds that exist outside of Cyberpunk's Net. Through braindances, people can experience memories both real and scripted that allow them the chance to know what it feels like to be a celebrity, or whatever's for sale.

A braindance ends up getting in the way of the scavenging buds, though. Mirek finds one that shows him a happy family life, which he decides that he wants for himself; Tasha has other ideas.

Braindances are popular across all Night City's demographics, but they've apparently become a problem in poorer communities, where the frequent escapes to better lives has become addictive. From what we saw in first Night City Wire, they'll be used in Cyberpunk 2077 as recordings where V can fully experience the events, right down to the emotions that the person was feeling at the time. In the demo, V used it to witness the last moments of a robber, before freely exploring the memory with an unlocked camera.

Given that braindances are going to be a big part of the Cyberpunk 2077 main story, I expect they'll be more than just a tool for solving mysteries. There are black market recordings and snuff films, and they're used to brainwash convicted criminals—there's a lot of grim stuff for the game to potentially dig into.