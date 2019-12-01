Cyber Monday PC gaming deals in Australia

The Cyber Monday PC gaming deals are here, a day early in true retail fashion. (Would it feel like a deal if you couldn't buy it ahead of time?) Starting today, expect to see new deals on a host of PC gaming components and accessories, as well as pre-built desktops and gaming laptops. And if the last few days have been any indication, they're not just good deals, but good deals.

It's getting to the end of the wire, though, and some of these great savings might not last the week. So now is the time to upgrade, build a new system, buy gifts for your family and friends—whatever you have to do to treat yourself and your loved ones. To help, we've rounded up the best of the savings below, and we'll be adding to this list as new deals arrive.

How do the Cyber Monday PC gaming deals differ from the Black Friday ones? Well, the answer is: not all that much. You're still getting discounts on PC tech and components but, if anything, you can probably expect to find slightly better prices as (the clue is in the name) Cyber Monday has always been more traditionally focused on tech. Right now, the stars of the show are still gaming laptops, although this weekend will likely see savings on smaller items like keyboards, mice, SSDs and other components. That's not to say you won't find a cracking desktop or graphics card deal or two.

So sit back, browse our selection of Cyber Monday PC gaming deals over the weekend, and keep checking back to see what has been added. While the juiciest deals may be saved until Monday, you'll still be able to pick up a good bargain on PC kit today.

Gaming laptop deals

Keyboard deals

Razer Turret for Xbox One | AU$365.46 (usually AU$429.95)

While designed for Xbox One, this wireless keyboard and mouse combo will work on your PC too, and with the built-in mouse pad, it's a great option for couch gaming – especially for $60 cheaper than usual.View Deal

Headset deals

Mouse deals

Razer Mamba Elite | AU$81.54 (usually AU$98)

Boasts a 5G advanced optical sensor with 16,000 DPI. Also has the usual flashy lighting shenanigans, which matters more than most of us will admit. Via Amazon.View Deal

Razer DeathAdder Elite | AU$46 (usually AU$68)

Boasts a 16,000 DPI optical sensor, 99.4% resolution accuracy and a 99.4% IPS rating. This is a light and responsive mouse which feels tailormade for FPS fans, but it's a good all-rounder, too.View Deal

Monitor deals

ASUS VS248HR 24 inch gaming monitor | AU$149 (usually AU$229)

A modest 1080p workhorse. It's discounted elsewhere but this is the best deal we could find: it's a 60Hz 24 incher, so not a showpony by any means, but perhaps good for a second screen, via Scorptec.

Storage deals

Crucial MX500 1TB | AU$159 (usually AU$170)

According to our testing, this competitively priced SSD is one of the fastest SATA drives you can get, and strikes a nice balance for price, performance and reliability. Via Mwave.View Deal

GPU deals

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2070 Windforce 2X 8GB GPU | AU$669 (usually AU$719)

While Staticice suggests you can get this card a little cheaper if you opt for refurbished, this is the cheapest way to get it brand new at the moment. If you're still wielding a GTX, well, here's a good way to fix that. Comes with a code for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Via. Mwave.View Deal

MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Ventus GPU | AU$1,499 (usually AU$1,699)

A nice $200 bucks off this 11GB RTX 2080 Ti, which is easily the cheapest available price in Australia as far as we can tell. It comes with a download code for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, via Mwave.View Deal

ASUS GeForce RTX 2080 Ti ROG Strix 11GB GPU | AU$1,899 (usually AU$2,049)

If you wanted this card and, quite wisely, refuse to spend more than two grand on a GPU... well the decision just got a little bit easier, because with $150 off this is a bit more affordable (but yes, still expensive). Comes with Modern Warfare code, via Mwave.View Deal

Memory deals

CPU deals

Bundle Deal: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 CPU + Asus ROG Strix B450-F Gaming ATX Motherboard | $379 (usually $504)

Pairing together the AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (ie. what is perhaps the best mid-range CPU that's currently on offer) with an equally impressive Asus B450 motherboard, this AU$379 kit makes a great basis on which to build an affordable gaming rig... or any kind of PC, really. Normally $504, for Black Friday you can score 25% off when you grab these two together from Mwave.View Deal

Games deals

The Division 2 | AU$22.05 (usually AU$69)

Save big on the best looter shooter of 2019 (sorry, Anthem). It's a physical version shipped from Amazon, and seems better than any current digital offerings.View Deal

Red Dead Redemption 2 | AU$66.20 (usually AU$89.95)

Rockstar's long-awaited cowboy opus is finally on PC, and this deal on Green Man Gaming is the steepest discount it's had yet. A nice time to jump aboard.View Deal

Borderlands 3 | AU$54.24 (usually AU$89.95)

The loot FPS with roughly a bajillion guns only released two months ago, so this is a bit of a steal via Green Man Gaming.View Deal

VR deals

Oculus Rift S | AU$568 (usually AU$649)

If you simply must play Half-life: Alyx but do not want to pay through the nose for a VR set-up, the Oculus Rift S is the way to go - especially when you can get it for AU$81 cheaper than normal. Via Amazon.

Oculus Go 32GB | AU$239 (usually AU$299)

For a totally untethered, wireless VR experience with no requirement for a beefy PC, this is the best way to wet your feet in the world of VR. Via Amazon.View Deal

Oculus Go 64GB | AU$289 (usually AU$369)

This model of the Oculus Go boasts the largest storage capacity of the two, and given it's only $50 more expensive than the 32GB model, it's probably the best value. Via Amazon.View Deal

Router deals

Asus RT-AX88U Dual Band 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 Router | AU$398 (usually AU$498)

A feature-packed 802.11ax router from Asus. Also known as 'Wi-Fi 6', 802.11ax offers fast speeds and excellent coverage. Asus's router interface is full of useful customisation options too, so you can fine tune both web and local network performance and easily monitor and control usage too. Via Mwave.View Deal

TP-Link Archer AX3000E Wi-Fi 6/Bluetooth 5.0 PCIe Adapter | AU$69 (usually AU$109) If you're picking up Asus' RT-AX88U above and want to ensure you're getting the fastest Wi-Fi speeds on your desktop PC, this 802.11ax PCIe adapter is just the ticket. With speeds up to 3,000Mbps when connected to a Wi-Fi 6 router (which includes the aforementioned Asus), you'll have masses of bandwidth and super-fast pings, via Mwave. View Deal

Cyber Monday PC gaming deals 2019 - when do they start?

Actual Cyber Monday 2019 is Monday, December 29. While the deals have started now, with some retailers giving out early bird offers, most retailers save the absolute best for the Monday itself. This makes Cyber Monday shopping quite a tactical thing: do you snap up the thing you need early, if the price is right? Or do you risk waiting for the Monday itself to maybe save a little more money, but also risk someone like NewEgg or Amazon running out of stock?

While Cyber Monday is increasingly becoming 'just an extension of the whole Black Friday thing', it still carries weight with component and peripheral manufacturers, so you do find that PC deals in particular are still good on Cyber Monday. While the lines between the two events are almost fully blurred now, you will get another chance on some PC tech to save even more cash on Cyber Monday. The clue is in the name.

Cyber Monday PC gaming deals - what can we expect?

So, what are you likely to actually save money on during 2019's Cyber Monday PC gaming deals events? Well, the answer really is anything and everything, so we've decided to break it down into the top five items we expect to see discounted this year, based on market trends that we've noticed throughout the rest of the year. PC Gamer is lucky enough to have a team dedicated to hardware, deals, and buying guides, so this is our day-to-day role on the site, which means we can predict the best offers over Cyber Monday with decent accuracy. OK, perhaps we'll need a new trumpet because we're blowing our current one a bit too hard...

1. SSDs

No, it doesn't take a genius to work this one out, but SSDs have tumbled in price over the past couple of years, with more and more storage becoming increasingly affordable. While HDDs still offer superb value for 2-6TB options, the rise of SSDs is seemingly unstoppable. Even NVMe drives, once the reserve of purists, are within the reach of casual home gamers. You'll always need more storage, and you'll find SSDs cheaper during Cyber Monday, so we'd strongly advise you set aside about $100-150 to bag a terrific new drive.

Let's take a good, baseline example. The 1TB Samsung 860 EVO SSD, which we rate as the best SSD for gaming (taking performance vs price into account), is currently $140 via Amazon and NewEgg. That's pretty good. During Cyber Monday 2018, it dropped to $127, having spent the previous three months sat around $150. While the price of storage hasn't dropped as drastically in 2019 as it did in 2018, you'll still see a similar drop over Cyber Monday. That means you'll probably see the 1TB drive for between $100 and $110 during Cyber Monday, which is a mighty deal. Samsung will want to continue paving the way for its 970 series of SSDs, and this will be the year it meaningfully clears stock of the 860.

2. IPS gaming monitors

While we'll likely see a significant reduction across all gaming monitors during Cyber Monday, this year should see a decent dip for IPS panels. TN screens are always reduced in price, but IPS displays have seen fewer savings... until now. That's great news for you, because whereas premium features like 4K and HDR remain the reserve of more high-end gaming PC set-ups (because only the most powerful can consistently juggle 4K and that baseline of 120 fps we demand for triple-A games), IPS panels run the full range, from premium to budget, and they usually represent a decent step-up in visuals that isn't dependent on a new, beefy GPU. They are very much the new 'gaming standard' for PCs and you don't have to be Scrooge McDuck to buy one.

Like regular 4K TVs, the tech and panels that fit into IPS monitors is getting both more affordable, and more commonly adopted. This means they're getting cheaper, and this means you'll see bigger savings on them during Cyber Monday. One great example is the difference between the Acer Predator X27 and XB273K. These are two panels with near-identical features and performance, but a near 40-50% difference in price, with the latter (and newer) model selling for just over $1000. That's the high end of the gaming monitor range, sure, but a good illustration of how the tech is getting cheaper, more widespread, and more ripe for bigger savings.

3. Older 20-series graphics cards

We've already started to see Nvidia reducing the price of GPUs that are less than a year old. The original 2060, 2070, and 2080s have been replaced by 'Super' variants, and while the newer cards are undoubtedly stronger performers and offer better overall value... not all of us can afford a brand new 2080 Super. Thankfully, Cyber Monday will see retailers very eagerly selling off stock of older 20-series cards at delightfully low prices. This could also have a knock-on effect for pre-builts and some laptops with these GPUs in them too.

To use a live example: we saw the Gigabyte GeForce 2080 Gaming OC card drop to $699 during June following the full reveal of the Supers, and that card started 2019 over $100 more. It has rallied a little now, but we'll see another significant dip during Cyber Monday, likely dropping the card below $600. For something that's still essentially at the top of the range, that's a damn good price. And all because it isn't quite the latest model, despite being just over a year old (by December). We have a guide for all Black Friday graphics card prices.

4. Webcams and microphones

The rise and rise of streaming, and getting 'publicly angry about video games on the internet', has not escaped the attention of webcam and mic manufacturers. As such, recording set-ups that bring 1080p video and near-studio-grade audio are as affordable as ever. If you're serious about getting your face onto YouTube, for example, the barrier for entry really has never been lower. And that goes doubly-so for retail events like Cyber Monday.

During the recent Amazon Prime Day event, we saw one of our top webcams get reduced by 60%, which was one of the most significant savings of the entire sales event. And people snapped them up, along with a decent deal on the excellent Blue Yeti mic. That same pattern will undoubtedly be repeated in December, so if you need either a mic or a webcam, just hang on and save wads of cash.

5. Laptops

Yes, we see it every year. Retailers know that you're waiting to spend bigger during Cyber Monday, and few purchases get more significant than a brand-new gaming laptop. If you're willing to put in a decent budget, you can get loads of tech for your money on Cyber Monday, and we'd actually recommend setting your budget instead of actually looking for a specific spec of laptop you want to buy.

When it comes to laptops, the capacity for upgrades and improvements is, naturally, way smaller than desktop PCs. So you need to get as much as you can afford, right from the off. With Cyber Monday, it's your chance to get a better laptop than you thought you could actually afford, so instead of settling for something with a 2060 card and a 500GB SSD, you should be able to get a 2070 laptop, with dual-storage, and likely a better CPU. The savings will drop these superior machines into your price-range, and there will always be price-drops for laptops, as the tech inside them advances so quickly. For more, check our Black Friday gaming laptop guide.

6. Gaming chairs

While it's possible to find discounts on gaming chairs all year round, the manufacturers tend to slash prices further on Cyber Monday. The reason is that gaming chairs are a luxury, and therefore more likely to sell during a sales event. You don't need a gaming chair, but you probably want one to make your set-up perfect. Watch out of sites offering 'additional discount' codes around Cyber Monday. Last year we saw Secretlab, who make the Omega (our fav chair), knock an additional percentage off at checkout when anyone entered a special code. It's likely to happen again this year, so we'll be sure to track down that code and tell you what it is. We'll even have a special Black Friday gaming chair article to pick out all the butt-related deals for you.

7. All kinds of gaming headsets

As certain as rain on your vacation and traffic on your commute, Cyber Monday 2019 will play host to a wealth of discounts on gaming headsets. Anyone actually looking for a new pair of cans is in the best possible position, because not only do you see savings on older models but you also see fairly substantial savings on the newer ones too. Looking for a Corsair Virtuoso or a Steelseries Arctis 1? They will likely be on sale, along with all the classics like the Razer Kraken series and the HyperX Cloud Alpha. Sure, the discounts will be steeper on older models, but you'll save cash no matter what you buy. Our Black Friday gaming headset guide will round up the best deals in one place for you.

Money-saving tips

When you're faced with such a mass of deals during Cyber Monday, it's easy to get lost. This article will serve as your best guide to all the offers once they're live, so it's a good idea to bookmark it and keep checking back to see what has been added. PC Gamer is committed to helping you save money on PC gaming because the better your rig is, the more you enjoy your hobby, and the (hopefully) more you read PC Gamer. So, if we can save you some money on a new GPU, everyone wins. Here are some of the things we'll be doing to keep this article up to date...

1. Check the price-checkers

Every major retailer will shout as loud as possible about the savings you're making on their Cyber Monday deals. So, finding them isn't a problem. Checking whether or not they're worth it is more of a skill. We use sites like Camel to keep an eye on the price history of items, so see whether or not a saving is good, or whether the item's price was just inflated the month before Cyber Monday, only to be dropped again on the day to make it seem like a good deal.

2. Keep an eye on our guides

While 'we would say that', it's worth noting that PC Gamer has market-leading software on all our buying guides, and this allows us to track prices on all products across all major retailers quicker and more efficiently than us fleshy human beings can ever manage. So, if you've chosen a gaming keyboard, for example, via our guide then just check back and look at the lowest price being shown during Cyber Monday. It'll tell you what the price is, how much you're saving, and where it's available.

3. Set a budget, not a product

The real winners on Cyber Monday are people who spend the same money as they might at any other time of year, but get a better thing. Say you have $500 to spend on a gaming monitor... you'll get a bigger, faster, shinier monitor for your $500 in December than you will in August. It's a simple, effective tool for getting better value, rather than actually saving cash.

4. Look out for codes

Some retailers, like NewEgg, offer codes and additional rebates on their sale items, and a surprising number of people miss them. When you're shopping for components during Cyber Monday, keep an eye out for extra codes and for rebate cards. In some cases, things like GPUs and CPUs come with free games and software too, so you're going to get even more value from these.

5. Sign up early

Many retailers, like Amazon, offer prices exclusively for members. In Amazon's case, it's Prime, but other retailers have free membership schemes that give you an edge when shopping for deals. You'll sometimes get free delivery too. And you're often given a head-start on some savings, or the ability to checkout fast. If you're looking for a hugely popular item, which is likely to sell out, you need to make sure you're all signed into a site and ready with an account, because you don't want to be doing that stuff while you're desperately trying to lock down a deal. Sign up to the big retailers now, so you're ready during Cyber Monday.

Are the Cyber Monday PC gaming deals only for the US?

While Cyber Monday was originally a US-only event, the deals-season has spread throughout the rest of the world. Usually tied in to coincide with the week after Thanksgiving, a very American holiday, the rest of the world sees it as an excellent opportunity to bump up profits ahead of Christmas and the New Year. So, short answer: no, it isn't US-only. If you're based in the UK, Europe, Australia or anywhere that PC gaming is big, you'll likely be able to take advantage of local Cyber Monday deals. And yes, we'll have specific offers within this article for those regions.

In fact, Cyber Monday has become a huge event in the UK. While some prefer to put their own spin on it, like 'December Sales', it's exactly the same thing and brings similar types of deals.

Cyber Monday PC gaming deals - our promise to you

Sometimes, it's easy to forget that PC Gamer is a team of people, writing for a broad audience of readers all over the world. We're part of the PC gaming community, just like you, and we love our hobby with the same passion as you. So, when we're searching through the Cyber Monday deals, we always keep that simple fact in our minds. We want to save you money so you can continue to enjoy your gaming PC, so you keep coming back to PC Gamer, and we can continue to write for you. Everyone wins.

So, we will only recommend deals that are actually worth looking at. Sure, some products and offers are never going to be for you, but they might be perfect for someone else who is on a different budget or has different PC needs. Crucially, every deal has to represent excellent value for money and be something we would be happy to spend our money on too. In fact, during Cyber Monday, that's often what happens: we buy stuff too.

We don't take sides either. Intel, AMD, Nvidia, Razer, Corsair, Steelseries, MSI etc: we're only interested in picking out the best stuff, and the most competitive prices, that are right for your builds.