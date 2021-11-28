Cyber Monday gaming headset deals 2021: find the right pair of cans at a discount today

Cyber Monday gaming headset deals Jump straight to the deals you want...

Cyber Monday deals are here, and what that means is it's still a good time to grab yourself a new gaming headset. It's going to be the best time of year to replace your aging pair of cans with something a bit flashier and offering more kick. Consider Cyber Monday as your last call to treat your ears to something special before the holidays.

Gaming headsets have everything you need to get you fully immersed in your favorite PC games. Aside from sounding great, these headsets all have built-in microphones you can use to chat with your raid buddies or group-watch a stream on Discord. The best part? Since you really shouldn't pay full price for anything, these deals let you grab a fancy new gaming headset without paying fancy new gaming headset prices.

We expect to see massive price cuts on new wired and wireless gaming headsets and it's down to your personal preference on which is right for you. Wireless headsets have come a long way and are no longer laggy battery-draining devices and sound just as good a their wired cousins. Importantly, they also free you from your desk when you're listening to music.

We'll be keeping an eye out for not just the Cyber Monday gaming headset deals in the basic wired category but wireless gaming headsets and headphones for gaming as well. A good set of headphones with a quality microphone can make your PC experience a much more enjoyable time.

Razer Kraken X Razer Kraken X | Wired | Closed-back| $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon (40% off)

If you're after a cheap, lightweight headset for gaming, these will see you right. They can be a little inconsistent, but the mic is top tier, you'll be gaming in incredible comfort with these babies strapped to your brainhole.

Kingston HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset HyperX Cloud II | Wired | Closed-back | $99.99 $78.99 at Amazon (save $21)

As the wired version of the Cloud II, you don't get the same freedom as the wireless model, but you still get some supreme quality cans. And with a detachable mic, 7.1 surround, and a sturdy, light frame, these will see you right in comfort.

HyperX Cloud Alpha S HyperX Cloud Alpha S | Wired | Closed-back | $129.99 $79.99 at Best Buy (Save $50)

Similar to the Cloud II, the Alpha S has great quality sound and reliable build quality behind it, with a little more frequency range. Its USB adapter also makes it more versatile for cross-platform usage. We gave it an 82 in our Cloud Alpha S review, so you can bet it's a cracking headset, but particularly so at this price.

Razer BlackShark V2 X Razer BlackShark V2 X | Wired | Closed-back | $59.99 $34.99 at Best Buy (save $25)

With a spectacular range of sound, and impeccable comfort this is already a great headset, and that's without mentioning its understated look with sharp, distinctive Razer green accent. Along with 7.1 surround sound, all this makes for a cracking deal.

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition Razer Kraken Tournament Edition | Wired | Closed-back | $99.99 $49.99 at Amazon (save $50)

This Razer Kraken headset is Razer's bread and butter. It's simple, works great, and its USB connectivity means you have the option to adjust volume and mute your mic with the in-line controls. This headset tends to drop down to this price, but nonetheless, this is still cheap for this one.

Logitech G432 Logitech G432 | Wired | Closed-back | $79.99 $39.99 at Amazon (save $40)

This pair of Logitech headphones offers the basics done well. It's usually a bit expensive for our tastes, but at 50% off we're more than happy to recommend it. Logitech makes good gear, and while simple, sometimes there's not much more you want in a gaming headset.

Drop + Sennheiser PC37X gaming headset | Wired | Open-back| $120 Drop + Sennheiser PC37X gaming headset | Wired | Open-back| $120 $95 at Drop (save $25)

The EPOS (née Sennheiser) Game One's have been a very popular gaming headset for a while now, and these Drop versions take that formula and deliver it at a decent price with discount. It's not often we see many open-back gaming headsets, with a microphone included, and that makes for a more open, wider sound without having to buy separate gear.

Drop + Sennheiser HD 6XX headphones | Wired | Open-back | $220 Drop + Sennheiser HD 6XX headphones | Wired | Open-back | $220 $179 at Drop (save $41)

This pair of headphones is based on the venerable Sennheiser HD 650s, which our Jacob just so happens to own. He loves his pair and couldn't recommend them enough if you're just getting into high-end audio. These HD 6XX are reportedly as much a match for the HD 650s, too, though they come in a swanky blue instead of Sennheiser's grey. You'll want an amp/DAC for these, which Drop also offer in the O2, though Jacob recommends a Schiit combo. He's not joking.

Drop + Sennheiser HD 8XX headphones | Wired | Open-back | $1,100 Drop + Sennheiser HD 8XX headphones | Wired | Open-back | $1,100 $949 at Drop (save $151)

The Sennheiser HD 800 S are our Jacob's dream headphones, and these HD 8XX from Sennheiser and Drop are made in their image. They're pretty darn similar, too, with the same construction and factory of origin. Yet the HD 8XX have been tweaked a little bit, which reportedly makes them slightly less neutral sounding than the HD 800 S, and so ultimately offer a different listening experience.

Cyber Monday wireless gaming headset deals

$179.99 Razer BlackShark V2 Pro | Wireless | 24hr battery | Closed-back | $179.99 $129.99 at Walmart (save $50)

The BlackShark V2 Pro is the pro version of the headset at the top of our list. With a banging frequency response and the added convenience of a wireless design, we cant recommend these enough.

Corsair Void RGB Elite Wireless Corsair Void RGB Elite | Wireless | Closed-back | $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon (save $30)

Corsair's aggressive-looking gamer headset offers comfort and quality, which you might not find many wireless headphones do at this price. It's currently sitting at the cheapest price we've seen it at all year, and if you enjoy it's gamer aesthetic, it's definitely a good buy.

Corsair HS70 Pro | Wireless | 16hr battery | Closed-back | $99.99 Corsair HS70 Pro | Wireless | 16hr battery | Closed-back | $99.99 $74 at Amazon (save $25.99)

Corsair impresses with its budget take on the wireless headset, featuring impressively robust build quality and an overall no-nonsense headset. The sound quality is really impressive for the money too. The battery life isn't as strong as some, but it's still a decent offering, especially at this reduced price.

Logitech G935 | Wireless | 12hr battery | Closed | $169.99 Logitech G935 | Wireless | 12hr battery | Closed | $169.99 $109.99 at Amazon (Save $60)

A little edgy looking, but still a well rounded headset. You don't get the immense frequency response range that some have, but they're comfortable, and come with surround sound. Being wireless they're also freeing, so that's nice.

