How to get the Cube Queen in Fortnite

The Fortnite Cube Queen skin hasn't exactly been a secret. After Season 8 launched, players were treated to a new Battle Pass page that had one page mysteriously left blank, save for the silhouette of a new character. And after getting a glimpse at the Cube Queen in a recent trailer, all but confirming she was on the way, the murderous monarch has been announced as the final Season 8 Battle Pass skin.

Take a look below at the Cube Queen and her alternate styles:

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Cube Queen comes with several new cosmetics, including back blings that go with her alternate outfits.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Getting the Cube Queen skin won't be so easy, though. She comes with not one, but two quest punch cards to complete if you want all three versions.

We've got a guide below on how to get every Cube Queen cosmetic and skin. Keep in mind that these quests will almost certainly disappear at the end of the season, so get started soon, unless you don't mind rushing through challenges.

Cube Queen in Fortnite: Quest punch card 1

Survive five Storm circles while carrying a Sideways weapon. Unlocks The Cube Queen Outfit.

Eliminate a player by using the Sideways Minigun. Unlocks the Last Cube Standing Emoticon.

Shakedown two opponents. Unlocks The Queen’s Court Loading Screen.

Use a Shadow Stone or Flopper to phase for three seconds near a player. Unlocks the Cubic Vortex Back Bling.



(Image credit: Epic Games)

Complete all the quests on this first punch card and you'll recieve the Obliterator variant of the Cube Queen outfit, plus the Cubic Vortex back bling. Completing this punch card also opens up the second and final punch card which you can see more info on below.

Cube Queen in Fortnite: Quest card 2

Deal 150 damage to players by using the Sideways Scythe. Unlocks the Reality Render Pickaxe (+Obliterator variant).

Complete a Bounty from a Bounty Board. Unlocks the Regal Visage Spray.

Get two headshots with the Sideways Rifle. Unlocks the Queen’s Anthem Lobby Track.

Glide in the smoke stacks at Steamy Stacks. Unlocks the Queen's Procession Glider (+Obliterator variant).



(Image credit: Epic Games)

Completing this second punch card gets you the Islandbane variant of the Cube Queen, plus the Cubic Vortex back bling, the Reality Render pickaxe, and the Queen's Procession Glider seen further up on the page.

That's all you need to know for now. The Cube Queen is still exacting her wrath on the battle royale island during Fortnitemares, so check out Fortnite's new refer a friend program and earn special rewards for playing with your buddies. You can also check out our Fortnite guides page for more challenge walkthroughs.